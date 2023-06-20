A man has faced court for a series of offences including multiple unprovoked attacks on members of the public.
Raymond William Gordon, 36, initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of intimidation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and property damage offences that took place last year but later changed the pleas to guilty.
He also initially pleaded not guilty to property damage, assaulting a police officer without causing actual bodily harm, resisting arrest and using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.
He was already in custody when he appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing but has since relocated to a residential rehabilitation facility.
He had just finished a two-month and five-day jail sentence and had also been in custody after breaching an intensive correction order, both of which expired this month.
According to court documents, Gordon intimidated a man who was working in the garden outside The Ophir Hotel on February 8 last year after the victim caught him going through the toolbox on his ute.
There was a verbal exchange between the two men before Gordon raised his right hand towards the victim's throat. The victim pushed him away but Gordon lunged at him while holding a pair of scissors and the victim ran around a corner to get away.
About 10 minutes later, Gordon assaulted another man outside a house in Cox Avenue.
He was holding the scissors in one hand and a screwdriver in the other when he approached the second victim, who moved up onto a retaining wall and picked up a six-foot ladder to use as a barrier.
Gordon followed the victim onto the wall and caused the victim to fall off.
The victim landed on his back on the driveway and used the ladder to deflect Gordon's attempts to strike him with the scissors.
A nearby resident heard the commotion, however, and when he opened his screen door Gordon turned his attention to him and said, "I'm going to kill you because you killed my baby son."
The witness shut the front door out of fear and Gordon left.
The victim who fell off the wall sustained an injury to his leg and both he and the witness provided statements to the police.
About two hours later a resident at another address saw Gordon standing at the end of their driveway. He was rambling about the devil while holding a large metal pole over his head.
The resident retreated inside and Gordon approached the house and hit the wall with the pole, creating two holes in the plasterboard.
Police were called again and found Gordon swinging the pole in the middle of the street on Maxwell Avenue.
He was aggressive towards the police and said, "come on, I'll bash ya" while walking towards them with the pole.
During the incident with police he was given a dose of OC spray, which had no affect, then he threw the pole at a constable and was sprayed again.
He put his fist up saying, "come on, have a go" before moving off the road and complaining about his eyes.
He was arrested following a struggle and taken back to Orange Police Station. An ambulance was called to help with decontamination of the OC spray and he was then taken to Orange Hospital where his arrest was discontinued.
Gordon was arrested again later that year and charged with shoplifting after stealing six diamond grinding blades from Bunnings valued at $563.60 on May 13, 2022.
According to the court documents he stole the blades about 2.30pm but returned 10 minutes later and attempted return them for a refund.
Because he didn't have a receipt he handed over his driver's licence but the refund was refused because his licence was out of date so he left with the blades.
The theft and attempt to claim the refund were captured on CCTV.
Solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela said Gordon had "quite a good and positive upbringing" but has had a 20-year drug problem after being exposed to cannabis when he was 12 and then moving on to speed and methamphetamine.
He said Gordon has attended three residential drug rehabilitation programs.
Magistrate David Day said he could not impose a long enough sentence for Gordon to participate in rehabilitation programs in jail and his "underlying criminogenic needs" will not be addressed.
"He will find it hard getting drinks in jail, unfortunately there's more drugs around from face-to-face visits," Mr Day said.
"I cannot put him in for long enough to get him into in-house services."
Mr Day said full-time jail would also only delay his return to the community, "then he will relapse into that behaviour".
Mr Day instead convicted Gordon and placed him on a two-year community-based jail sentence by way of an intensive correction order that covers all the offences.
The conditions include requirements that Gordon abstain from alcohol and drugs and enter into full-time residential rehabilitation, which he must complete within the two-year period.
The order could be converted to full-time jail if it is breached.
