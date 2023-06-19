Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

A new polystyrene recycling program is being trialled at the Whylandra Waste and Recycling Centre

By Newsroom
Updated June 19 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Campbell and Allan Andriske at the collection point for the Foam Muncher polystyrene recycling trial. Picture supplied
Hamish Campbell and Allan Andriske at the collection point for the Foam Muncher polystyrene recycling trial. Picture supplied

A new polystyrene recycling program is being trialled at the Whylandra Waste and Recycling Centre as part of Dubbo Regional Council's (DRC) commitment to Environmental Sustainability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.