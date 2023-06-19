A new polystyrene recycling program is being trialled at the Whylandra Waste and Recycling Centre as part of Dubbo Regional Council's (DRC) commitment to Environmental Sustainability.
The trial allows customers to drop off their polystyrene waste in the Foam Muncher bin at the recycling section of the Whylandra Waste and Recycling Centre.
The polystyrene must be clean and free of any tape or other materials.
A Foam Muncher vehicle then comes onsite where the polystyrene is melted down into blocks which arethen transported to manufacturers to turn into a variety of new products, such as skirting boards, flooring, picture frames and railway sleepers.
"This trial is part of DRC's work to reach the goal of 80 per cent waste to landfill diversion by 2030," said Manager Resource Recovery and Efficiency Jamie Lobb.
"By introducing the Dubbo region's polystyrene waste back into the manufacturing process through recycling, we're helping create a circular economy that is better for the environment and offers more choice for consumers who want to live sustainably."
Under the 2040 Community Strategic Plan, Council is committed to reducing our environmental footprint and impact on the environment through waste management processes.
The trial polystyrene recycling program is currently only available for households, with expansion to include commercial customers to be considered after the conclusion of the trial. Further expansion to Wellington and transfer stations will also be investigated.
Polystyrene is a type of plastic that is made from oil, which is a non-renewable resource.
Despite 98 per cent of the plastic packaging being air, polystyrene takes up large amounts of space in landfills where it can easily be blown away and enter and harm our natural environment.
Over 71,000 tonnes of polystyrene is produced and used each year in Australia, with 85 per cent of the product going to landfills.
The polystyrene recycling trial will end on Friday 11 August when it will be assessed to determine potential for continuation and expansion.
