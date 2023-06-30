When family members or good mates go head-to-head on the footy field, there's often days or weeks of banter leading up to the occasion.
That hasn't been the case for Burgess brothers Casey and Chanse this week, as there's been radio silence between the pair in the lead-up to Saturday's Peter McDonald Premiership blockbuster between Mudgee and Dubbo CYMS.
Casey and Chanse are key forwards for the Dragons and Fishies respectively and their performances are likely to be decisive when the rivals do battle in the top-of-the-table clash at Glen Willow.
"We actually haven't said anything this week," Mudgee prop Casey said.
"We'll just see how it pans out ... it will be a good challenge.
"Whatever happens out there, stays out there. It will be a good battle and we're both really competitive so we'll be out there having a really red-hot go at it."
READ ALSO:
The brothers haven't gone head-to-head since their school footy days and they spent time together at the Dragons while Chanse enjoyed stints with Lakes United in Newcastle and Dunedoo.
Chanse made the switch to Dubbo CYMS ahead of the 2023 season and after scoring a hat-trick on debut in a rout of Bathurst Panthers has proved a huge hit in green and white.
Chanse has scored six tries - sitting in a share of fifth spot on the 2023 PMP try-scorer list - and his hard-running close to the line has been a real weapon.
Those performances haven't gone unnoticed at the Dragons either.
"He's scored a lot of tries close to the line. We're going to have to be really careful there," Casey said.
"He's a big boy who can really move so I think we'll really have to mark up on him."
There's been plenty of praise for numerous forward packs in the competition - Macquarie, Parkes and Forbes all rates their own highly - but Casey said this weekend would pit the best two against each other.
The Fishies pack may not be the biggest in the competition - Burgess and James Stanley do provide some size - but Jarryn Powyer, Ben Marlin and Billy Sing are all proven first grade performers over a number of years.
The Dragons' pack, meanwhile, is led by former NRL enforcer Clay Priest and Burgess, Luke Moody, Nicholas Bligh and Cody Godden all add plenty of muscle.
There's also strikepower in the backs and the battle between fullbacks Jeremy Thurston, the competition's leading try-scorer, and former NRL player Jack Littlejohn could be one of the best of the season.
"We definitely noticed they're the same as us and have only lost once this year," Casey said.
"We didn't beat them last year so we'll be really trying to beat them this year.
"It would be really good to get one over them. We try and win as many as we can going into the back-end of the year. It would be a big confidence booster, beating this team on the weekend."
The two sides met twice last season and the Dubbo side was victorious on both occasions, the latter in a convincing preliminary final showing which ended the Dragons' season.
Mudgee heads into Saturday's match having won 36-20 at Nyngan last weekend while Dubbo CYMS warmed up for the battle by brushing aside Orange CYMS 60-0.
Casey said the feeling within the Dragons is they're getting better each week, with player-coach Priest's recent return to action after a knee injury a welcome boost.
A bumper crowd is expected at Glen Willow on Saturday and Casey added he expects that to make a difference after CYMS won both clashes between the two sides at Apex Oval last season.
Kick-off is 3.30pm, Saturday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.