The Astley Cup 100th year is done and dusted.
The 2023 edition of the time-honoured event came to a close on Thursday when Bathurst High defeated Dubbo College in the final leg.
The two schools were playing for second after Orange High School had already got its hand on the famed silverware after winning two-from-two.
Bathurst went into Thursday's second day of action at Dubbo with a slight lead and after some close competition, ultimately finished as the winners after winning the final event, the rugby league.
We were on hand for each of the five sports played on Thursday and captured these moments.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
