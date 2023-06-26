RESULT: Defeated by Lithgow 20-18
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "It's a pretty disappointing loss. We always knew Lithgow was going to be tough especially in Lithgow.
"We started strong but couldn't hold onto the momentum in what was a back and forth game.
"We didn't complete our sets and you can't expect to win if you don't complete your sets."
RESULT: Defeated Macquarie 20-18
JACK SULLIVAN SAYS: "It was good to see the boys stay composed in the second half. The team is improving each week, which is great to see.
"The highlights were Cooper Egan kicking the (match-winning) goal and Dyl Miles' running game."
RESULT: Defeated Wellington 36-20
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "It was a really good result. I'm really happy for them. We'd come off a few byes so I was happy they were able to get back into it.
"Completion rates are always something we are working towards.That has been our main focus, competing high.
"We actually didn't do it in the first half but I thought they [Wellington] wouldn't be able to stick with us in the second half."
RESULT: Defeated by Orange Hawks 36-20
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "Tough match today, Hawks turned up to play at home. They took chances and capitalised on them.
"We will will take that we need out of the match and prepare for another tough road trip to Bathurst."
RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 60-0
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "We want to move the footy and that's the blueprint for us going forward. We want to change up the way we play.
"We want to move the ball and I thought we did.
"In the end, it was a good game to do it because if we did drop the ball Orange didn't punish us but if we drop the ball next week against Mudgee we'll get punished.
"I'll cop that on the chin. I'll live by the sword and die by the sword so we'll just keep promoting the footy and moving it around. We want another string to the bow and we feel like we've got a bit of strike on the edges there."
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 60-0
ETHAN MCKELLAR SAYS: "We've just got to stay positive. We can't get complacent or just drop our heads.
"It's about turning up each week for the club and the boys because there is a social aspect to things as well. It's about adapting as football players and individuals.
"You can still better yourself as players when you aren't performing as best as you can so I think it's about that, personal growth.
"I'm a bit of a hot-head, myself, so taking the coaching role on as developed me as an individual and that's what I'm trying to get out of everyone, a bit of personal growth."
RESULT: Defeated Nyngan 36-20
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 36-20
RESULT: Defeated by Parkes 22-18
ZAC MERRITT SAYS: "I think our break was a bit too long.
"Coming up a quality side like Parkes, they've just played Forbes a week ago and where we've had two weeks off, they've only had one week off.
"I'm happy with how the boys stayed in it at 22-18, when really we were never in the game. It was frustrating when passes weren't hitting the mark or we weren't giving the pass that we should've."
RESULT: Defeated St Pat's 22-18
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "The two young boys in Ryan Goodsell on the wing and Wairua [Jackson-Williams] through the middle were unreal today. Both of them played 80 minutes for us.
"They're good young kids and they're up and coming, so we've got to give them a crack.
"They stepped up because we were missing a few boys who couldn't make it. We had to make a few changes.
"Everyone that filled in did a job for us and we sorta need that two points on the leader board, just to keep in that at second spot."
RESULT: Defeated Forbes 30-16
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "We probably laid the platform with our defence early on.
"It was definitely one of our better defensive performances.
"We did have a couple of periods of the game - maybe three to four minute stretches - where we switched off a little bit."That's something we can improve upon but we're definitely heading in the right direction."
NICK GREENHALGH SAYS: "We were completely outplayed by a better side, we have taken a step backwards this week.
"There will be definitely changes to the side for the orange game and it doesn't get any easier."
