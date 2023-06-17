Dubbo Rhinos coach Doug Sandry has been left scratching his head at a few calls which didn't go his sides' way during their loss to Mudgee.
The Rhinos coach was less than happy with several things during the game which finished 40-15 in Mudgee's favour on Saturday.
"I can't wait to watch the replay of this one," he said.
"I think we had some opportunities but I think there were a few unsavoury things that didn't go our way.
"We'll look at sending it off, there were a couple of moments in particular where I couldn't believe no one was given a card.
"At one stage even though they were down to 13 and we couldn't buy a penalty."
Several cards were given out to both sides during the game, with the referee constantly blowing penalties to both sides.
Early on in the match, it was all about the Rhinos, a side which was sporting their tie dye jerseys to raise money for the Tie Die Project.
The home side raced out to an 8-3 lead at Apex Oval before Mudgee clawed their back into the match.
A string of penalties allowed the Wombats easy passage downfield, something they capitalised on, going on to score four tries before halftime.
Leading 33-8 at the break, the Wombats did their best to contain a Rhinos side who was arguably winning the physical battle.
A try to Eroni Turagatautoka gave the Rhinos a glimpse of victory with plenty of time remaining before the Wombats scored right on full time to seal the win.
For Wombats coach John Carters, he knows his sides' efforts in the final stages before halftime was crucial to their win.
"It was a very good win," he said.
"We always know it's hard coming over to Dubbo, they had good numbers and we've always had some really great battles with them.
"They came out of the blocks strong, so I was really proud of our boys for weathering that storm then getting back into late in the first half."
Whilst the Rhinos started strong, Sandry knows you can't constantly give good sides strong field position for long periods.
"We started great, the first 20 minutes was probably our best opening to a game all year," he said.
"Then a steady flow of penalties went their way and we couldn't control any field position.
"They dominated field position and unfortunately they ran in four tries before halftime which made it too hard for us to come back."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
