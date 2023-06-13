Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Gulgong alleged murderer of teen Michelle Bright 'volunteered' details

BS
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated June 14 2023 - 10:09am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The prosecution team in the trial of Craig Rumsby walks to Dubbo Courthouse. Picture by Belinda Soole
The prosecution team in the trial of Craig Rumsby walks to Dubbo Courthouse. Picture by Belinda Soole

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.