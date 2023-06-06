The term "financial sustainability" is often thrown about loosely but what does it actually mean? Do we think that Councils across the state are about to declare bankruptcy? In Dubbo's case, definitely not, and I assume the same for all 128 Councils in NSW. A financially sustainable Council can maintain its current level of service and infrastructure while meeting its existing liabilities. With rate-pegging, charging more is not an option so cutting back on services is often the main solution available to Councils whilst also prioritising projects.