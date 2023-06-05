LIFELINE Central West has seen firsthand how deeply people are hurting as the ripple effect of interest rate and cost of living rises continues to spread.
The not-for-profit organisation provides assistance for people in crisis, and team manager for financial and GambleAware counselling, Barbara Bard, says the calls just keep coming in.
"We've actually been surprised that it hasn't eased yet," she said.
"It's just full on all the time, it's not easing, which makes it hard because we really want to help everybody as quickly as we can."
While mortgage increases, brought about by interest rate rises, have been dominating the conversation, there are other costs putting people under pressure.
READ ALSO:
They are juggling simultaneous increases to electricity, gas and grocery prices, along with trying to keep on top of other bills and debts they might have.
Implementing some strategies before they find themselves on the brink can prevent the situation getting beyond the point of repair.
"The first thing is, when you first see a sign [that things might be getting tight], get some help," Ms Bard said.
"So that's where we love people to come in and see us and we can advocate right at the beginning when things haven't got so dire, so we can help them to do a plan.
"If a person pays only the minimum amount on their credit card, they're going to be paying it forever.
"It's really hard to break the cycle and that's where we really want to help people, to break the cycle."
Being under financial pressure often leads to other stresses and even health issues, both physically and mentally.
Lifeline Central West chief executive officer Stephanie Robinson said, in addition to the human body not being designed to be in a constant state of stress, people not being able to eat properly or stay warm in winter due to their finances is very scary.
"Things I hear all the time are people looking up cheap meals for budgeting. They're not eating fresh fruit and vegetables and meat," Ms Robinson said.
"There's fear and uncertainty, particularly around people keeping warm in winter, and we always hear and are concerned about people who are more vulnerable, like the elderly in the community, with such large costs with gas and power.
"So I think it is a tough time, and we are certainly hearing a lot about that on our calls."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline Central West 1300 798 258; Lifeline 13 11 14; Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.