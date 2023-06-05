The 2023 Dubbo Eisteddfod kicked off on Thursday, June 1 with some of the cutest performers in town - the Tiny Tots solo dancers.
The cute performers took to the stage and showcased the dances they had worked hard on throughout the year with their dancing studios.
Over the weekend more dance troupes, including those from Bathurst, Orange, Parkes, Molong and Newcastle took to the stage for both solo and group performances.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was in attendance on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and captured moments from all the dance events.
The Eisteddfod will continue all week.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
