Les Morris loves budgies. He loves them so much he shares his Gilgandra home with 150 of them.
"Me and my mate have had budgies pretty much all our lives," he told the Daily Liberal.
"I come from the bush and I got into the budgies because they're pretty tough little critters, I like them for that reason. And there's all different varieties - different colours and breeds."
"As long as you keep their cages and everything clean and feed them well, they're pretty tough. Budgies can be found all the way from the top end to here - the heat or cold don't really worry them."
Mr Morris was one of 35 enthusiasts exhibiting their birds at the Orana Avicultural Society's 39th annual show at the Dubbo Showground on Sunday, June 4. Some birdkeepers travelled from as far as Toowoomba in the north and Ballarat in the south to attend the event.
As Mr Morris couldn't bring all of his birds to the event, he picked his best five to show off.
"These are English budgies. They're bigger birds - not like the bush budgies - they take a lot more care and the bigger they are the harder they are to breed," he explained.
"When they're judging these English ones it comes down to the mask and feather and head size and the uniqueness of the body. It all contributes."
Trent Hazell - who recently took on the role of secretary and treasurer of the Orana Avicultural Society - said he was pleased with the turn out for this year's show.
"It's been really, really good. We've got 652 birds here today - ranging from parrots right through to finches, canaries and budgies," he said.
"For birds like zebra finches, budgies and canaries there's a standard so they have to be as close to that picture of the perfect bird as there is. For parrots and variety finches there's not such a standard - but they've got to be big and bright."
"This year we have 35 exhibitors, which is the most we've had for a few years and it's the biggest entry we've had since pre-COVID. So it's picking up again which was really good."
The Orana Avicultural Society was formed in 1974 to get local bird keepers together to exchange information, skills and knowledge to further the field of aviculture.
Mr Hazell said the society is open to anyone interested in bird keeping and has regular meetups on the second Tuesday of every odd month at the Dubbo RSL Club.
For more information about how to join visit the group's Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.