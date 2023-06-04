Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Coulton's Catch Up | New historial trade agreement to help Australian's work in the UK

By Mark Coulton
Updated June 4 2023 - 11:28am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton with the Australian Political Exchange Council's 14th Delegation from the Phillipines. Picture supplied
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton with the Australian Political Exchange Council's 14th Delegation from the Phillipines. Picture supplied

UK Free Trade Agreement

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.