An old water tower has been transformed from a concrete monolith into an eye-catching attraction.
Renowned mural artists Scott Nagy and Janne Birkner spent 13 days transforming the 1949-built water tower in Tottenham into a 120-foot-tall artwork encapsulating the town's history.
And locals hope the new mural might be just what the village needs to put it on the map.
"It is amazing how this mural has already brightened our town," Tottenham local Susie Nicholls - who was a driving force behind the mural - said.
"It was our vision that some part of the water tower could be seen from every road coming into town and Scott and Janne have undoubtedly achieved this... This will be great for our town to encourage tourists to experience our water tower painting."
Featured in the colourful work are the town's historic hotel and railway line, mining and farming equipment, native fauna including white paper daisies, wattle and bottlebrushes, a goanna representing the area's indigenous totem and a Superb Parrot and Major Mitchell's cockatoo.
The water tower transformation is the latest in a series of similar work around Australia, known as the Silo Art Trail.
Nearby, artist Bastian Allfreya transformed both a water tower in Warren in 2021 and Nevertire's water tower in 2022. Massive murals can also be spotted in Gulargambone, Dunedoo, Manildra and Molong.
If you want to visit Tottenham's newest attraction it can be found opposite the hospital on Moodana Street in Tottenham, a 1.5 hour drive from Dubbo.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
