Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Country Mayors Association wants NSW daylight savings period reduced

RG
Nick Guthrie
By Rachel Gray, and Nick Guthrie
June 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's kids in Trangie who get on the school bus in the dark some mornings and still have hours of daylight ahead of them when they get home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.