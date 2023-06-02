Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council knocked back a service station development application

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
June 2 2023 - 10:20am
The service station was set to go on the corner of White Street and Cobbora Road. Picture by Belinda Soole
The service station was set to go on the corner of White Street and Cobbora Road. Picture by Belinda Soole

Due to safety and traffic concerns Dubbo Regional Council once again knocked back a service station development at the Cobbora Road and White Street intersection.

