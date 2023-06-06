For 25 years, the City of Dubbo Eisteddfod has been recognised throughout the region by its angular logo and Picasso-esque idols.
But after a successful 2022 program - featuring dance track uploads and electronic ticketing - the committee decided it was time for a face lift.
As an opportunity to boost homegrown talent, the committee approached 21-year-old Pat Hennessy to assist with modernising and refreshing their visual identity.
Mr Hennessy, a recent architecture graduate from the University of Canberra, went to the drawing board using inspiration from the previous logo.
"The dance, music and drama icons are extremely memorable entities," Mr Hennessy said.
"I felt it was important to pay homage to them in a more modern layout."
The two-week design process was completed with a group vote.
Boarded by a thin rectangle frame, the new logo highlights Dubbo Eisteddfod in a black and red Arial bold font.
"Red was one of three primary colours the committee asked me to experiment with," Mr Hennessy said.
"Knowing that this logo would be displayed on all kinds of items and backgrounds, I felt red was a suitable decision."
A smoother version of the eisteddfod's three main competitions - dance, music, and drama - are listed on the bottom of the logo's border.
The committee also refurbished its values in a new vision statement of 'dream, create, perform' - the most salient feature of the new logo.
Mr Hennessy said aside from university projects, he hadn't created many logos before this one.
"I am proud of the finished product," he said.
The City of Dubbo Eisteddfod is seeking assistance to display old trophies, as well as the previous logo's stage banner, inside a local business.
The 2023 Dubbo Eisteddfod is currently underway and will finish up on Thursday, June 22.
