Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

James Heriot convicted at Orange Local Court after drunken crash

By Court Reporter
Updated May 28 2023 - 9:27am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drunken crash at Cumnock Police Station by James Heriot of Molong attracts minimum possible sentence at Orange Local Court in Orange NSW.
Drunken crash at Cumnock Police Station by James Heriot of Molong attracts minimum possible sentence at Orange Local Court in Orange NSW.

A successful businessman that crashed into a police station fence while three-times over the limit, and then attempted to drive off, has been given the most lenient possible sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.