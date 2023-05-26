A man has been charged following a joint investigation in the state's central west this week.
Rural Crime Prevention Team (RCPT) officers attached to Strike Force Dozer in Orana Mid-Western Police District, together with officers attached to Strike Force Schwinghammer in Central North Police District RCPT came together to investigate rural property crime.
As part of ongoing inquiries, about 8.45am on Wednesday (24 May 2023), officers arrested a 21-year-old man at a home in Nyngan.
He was taken to Nyngan Police Station and charged with break and enter house steal value and steal motor vehicle. He was given conditional bail to appear at Nyngan Local Court on Monday 26 June 2023.
The man was also issued a future court attendance notice for cultivate prohibited plant, goods suspected stolen in/on premises and larceny for offences in the Central North Police District.
He will appear at Dubbo Local Court on Friday 8 September 2023.
Investigations are continuing.
