A man has been charge following an investigation at Nyngan

By Newsroom
Updated May 26 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:31pm
A man will be at Dubbo Local Court in September after being arrested earlier this week.
A man has been charged following a joint investigation in the state's central west this week.

