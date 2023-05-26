Two men will face court following an investigation into fire at a business in Dubbo.
At about 1am yesterday (Thursday 25 May 2023), emergency services were called to a business on Yarrandale Road, Dubbo, following reports of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze; however, several cars were destroyed.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries, police arrested a 36-year-old man in Narromine. He was taken to Narromine Police Station.
Police also arrested a 36-year-old man in Dubbo, who was taken to Dubbo Police Station.
Both men were charged with malicious damage by fire.
Both men were given conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday 5 July 2023.
