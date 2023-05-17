Sixty-six competitive shearers and wool handlers will descend on Dubbo Showground for the 2023 NSW State Shearing and Wool Handling Finals on Friday, May 19.
Across 22 rural shows and events there have been up to 90 wool handlers and 280 shearers compete over the past year across all the grades, showing an outstanding commitment to the shearing industry.
NSW Sports Shear Association secretary and treasurer Kellie Arnall said approximately 600 sheep will get shorn Friday evening at the sports shear competitive level.
The Open Shearing Final will see each competitor shear 18 sheep. This event is based on not only speed but also quality and in 2022 was done in under 20 minutes.
The Wool Handlers are judged on their abilities to ensure the wool is prepared to the level that best meets the saleable end product. They are also judged on how long it takes them.
"It is quite the art in one of the most underestimated roles in wool clip preparation of a shearing shed," Ms Arnall said.
"The results will determine our NSW Team to head off to Jamestown in October for the National event."
The finals will see renowned six time and current Australian Shearing Champion, Daniel McIntyre of Glen Innes. He has represented Australia more than 20 times.
Rachael Hutchinson of Gilgandra, a current 10 time Australian Wool Handling Representative will also be at the event. Out of the 10 times she has represented Australia, eight of those she has returned being crowned an Australian Champion.
"Along with this our development grades we have a mix of up-and coming young guns through to seasoned competitors, from each corner of our state," she said.
The Mudford family of Parkdale SRS Poll Merino Stud have yet again prepared an exceptional line up of sheep, an event organisers are saying is not to be missed.
"We'd like to express our gratitude to our sponsors, volunteers, Dubbo Show Committee, and our followers of Sports Shear in NSW," she said.
The Semi Finals will begin at 3pm at the Shearing Pavilion at the Dubbo Showgrounds on Friday, May 19 with the Finals beginning around 5-6pm.
