Over the next 12 months Dubbo Regional Council will continue to focus on the renewal and reconstruction of key assets in the road network with $37.5 million allocated to repairing and rehabilitating roads damaged due to heavy rainfall and flooding.
Some proposed road works projects include sections of Tamworth Street, Wheelers Lane, Ballimore Road and Burrendong Way.
Heavy patching will also be undertaken utilising grant funding for several rural roads some of which include Saxa Road, Collie Road, Obley Road and Moriguy Road.
Chief Executive Officer Murray Wood said council had plans in place to ensure it's continuing to provide its current level of service to the community along with the ongoing asset renewal and maintenance programs.
"However, as operating costs increase, we need to be restrained with expenditure to maintain these service levels and programs and ensure long-term financial security," Mr Wood said.
"There are proposed increases to some of the council's fees and charges, to ensure council can continue to deliver these services and support ongoing maintenance of facilities and asset renewal into the future."
The proposed capital works program focuses on essential services and asset renewals over the next 12 months. There are a number of capital works projects that will be funded from external sources and will be progressed during this financial year.
Over the past 12 months council's operating costs have been increasing due to the current economic climate and restrained decisions are being made to ensure the long-term financial sustainability for the region.
DRC mayor Mathew Dickerson said council staff prepared a financially disciplined draft budget with the focus on ensuring long-term financial sustainability for the region.
"Being measured with expenditure now is a vital step to managing the increasing costs associated with running Council's current programs and service levels," Cr Dickerson said.
"The draft budget is required to support the delivery of council's required services but also deliver on what is important to the community."
The long-term financial plan will ensure the current levels of service, plans for ongoing maintenance and asset renewal can be achieved into the future.
"The draft operational plan reflects the activities that the council has proposed to undertake in the next 12 months. It is designed to be a community-driven document that will deliver on the long-term community plan," Cr Dickerson said.
Dubbo Showground Hire: The Dubbo Showground has 20 different areas for hire including pavilions and grassed, open areas. A new hire structure is proposed to be introduced that will change hire fees to be based off per square metre. Community groups and not-for-profit organisations will receive a 20 percent discount on the hire charge for all venues at the Dubbo Showground.
Event assistance program: An event assistance program of $90,000 helping to attract and retain events in the region will continue to be provided. The Dubbo Regional Council Event Assistance Program supported 21 major and community events with financial assistance totalling over $100,000 in the current financial year.
Aquatic Leisure Centres: Single entry admissions to the Dubbo and Wellington Aquatic Leisure Centres are proposed to increase by $1 to $7 and Geurie Pool by $1.50 to $6. Family season pass for Dubbo and Wellington is proposed to increase by $10 to $30.
Dubbo Regional Livestock Market: A livestock transit fee for stock using the Dubbo Regional Livestock facility on a temporary basis is proposed to be introduced. This will be $5 per head of cattle per day and $0.50 per head for sheep per day. This fee will help support the maintenance of the facility and a new online booking system will be introduced to help streamline the booking process for transit stock.
Drainage issues: It is proposed to allocate a total of $687,000 across this financial year and next to rectify drainage issues in Elizabeth Street, Baird Street, Jubilee Street and Taylor Street. The works to rectify drainage issues will involve installing new catchment and pipe systems to reduce the flooding impact from heavy rainfall on these locations.
NAIDOC Week: It is proposed to allocate $40,000 to NAIDOC Week celebrations across the Local Government Area. Celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Road Repairs and Maintenance: Council has been working to repair a number of roads in the region to date utilising $5 million in funding from Regional and Local Repair Roads Program provided by the NSW Government. Over the next 12 months repair work will continue with heavy patching to be undertaken as part of the Council's operational plan on the following roads:
Roads Capital Program: It is proposed to allocate a total of $30.6 million to the roads capital program. The draft budget reflects a more strategic maintenance program with major projects proposed to include:
Communities for Children program: Council is budgeting to receive $158,000 in funding through Catholic Care to support Communities for Children programs run by council. Communities for Children programs implemented throughout the year include parent groups, parent education programs, school holiday programs, little learners, after school cooking classes and a variety of community events.
Some of the assets renewal projects across the Dubbo region for 2023/24 include:
Urban entrances: An additional $370,000 per year has been allocated to the main entrances in Dubbo in Wellington for Road side maintenance (litter management, mowing, gardening etc) to improve the overall presentation, above the current service levels.
Councillor Priorities capital project: $777,422 has been allocated in the capital program to fund 'Councillor Priorities'. Councillors will determine what capital project/s that will be funded.
The draft 2023/2024 Budget, Delivery Program and Operational Plan can be viewed online at yoursay.dubbo.nsw.gov.au alternatively hard copies are available to be viewed in the council's Customer Experience Centres in both Dubbo and Wellington and the Dubbo and Wellington branches of the Macquarie Regional Library.
Submissions are welcome online by 5pm, Monday, May 29.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
