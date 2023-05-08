Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council announces the 2023/24 budget

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
May 9 2023 - 5:00am
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Over the next 12 months Dubbo Regional Council will continue to focus on the renewal and reconstruction of key assets in the road network with $37.5 million allocated to repairing and rehabilitating roads damaged due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

