Wiradjuri man Adam Shipp is utilising a centuries old First Nations tradition to help children around Australia connect with the land and learn about the environment.
While traditionally a space for family groups to connect, Mr Shipp said yarning circles can be a useful tool for schools as they are a "safe place" for discussions to be had on equal terms, outside of the more hierarchical classroom setting.
"Yarning circles have been part of First Nations culture for a very long time and, traditionally, it's just a circle space and being able to sit in that space and talk and make decisions within the family or tribal groups," the Dubbo-based educator explains.
"People were able to enter the circle and know what was spoken about in the circle would remain in the circle and also that everyone will get an opportunity to speak and have their say - it's an equal opportunity space."
"These are practices that can be adopted in our schools and early learning centres today, with many benefits - not just for learning outcomes but for children's physical and mental wellbeing, too."
Mr Shipp - who runs a business specialising in bush food and medicine - has been working with Junior Landcare to develop a series of resources to help deepen children's connection to Country and improve their wellbeing through the use of yarning circles.
As well as the health benefits of being outside in fresh air and surrounded by nature, Mr Shipp said using yarning circles can improve education outcomes and students' confidence.
"There are lots of kids who struggle sitting inside in that kind of environment and this gives them an opportunity to get involved in a different environment," he said.
"It's a different way to communicate as well. Generally inside a classroom you're sitting at your desks and looking up at a teacher at the front of the room, it's very much a regimented setting."
"Whereas outside in one of these circles you can see everyone properly, see their faces, and feel a bit more on the same level. It opens it up for more people to have the confidence to ask questions and say what's on their mind."
Mr Shipp previously worked with Landcare to develop resources for schools looking to grow their own bush tucker gardens. He said while running workshops on that material, many teachers asked about yarning circles, which is how the idea for the new program came about.
"I enjoyed being able to help write the resources on this one because it's a way for all of our children regardless of background in Australia to come together and learn in a different setting," he said.
"We went to one school [...] and just seeing the students being outside of the classroom, sitting on the land, taking their shoes off, putting their bare feet on the land. They just totally changed their energy from the start of the day to the end, just by immersing themselves outside."
"It sounds simple, but it's often something that a lot of children don't get these days. It gives children a deeper understanding and connection to land which, in turn, will foster more respect for the land."
Junior Landcare launched the freely available resources as part of their 25th anniversary last week and ahead of Reconciliation Week, which runs from May 27 to June 3.
"The goal of the resources is to help educators get a better understanding of what it actually is. A lot of schools put in a yarning circle but aren't exactly sure how to use it or who to talk to ask about how to use it," Mr Shipp explained.
"A big part of these resources is about connecting with the local custodian, learning about land management and culture - to hopefully develop a deeper understanding of culture and connecting to it better by being outside."
The new resources - and a further ten curriculum-linked First Nations perspectives learning activities - are available online in the Junior Landcare Learning Centre.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
