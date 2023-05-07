Daily Liberal
Education

Wiradjuri educator Adam Shipp shares the power of yarning circles in schools

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 7 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
Wiradjuri educator Adam Shipp holds a talking stick as part of a yarning circle in a school. Picture supplied
Wiradjuri man Adam Shipp is utilising a centuries old First Nations tradition to help children around Australia connect with the land and learn about the environment.

