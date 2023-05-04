Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Police

Jacob Stanton, Thomas Merritt, both 25 years old, wanted on outstanding arrest warrants

By Newsroom
Updated May 4 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Stanton (left) and Thomas Merritt (right), both aged 25, are wanted on outstanding arrest warrants. Pictures by NSW Police
Jacob Stanton (left) and Thomas Merritt (right), both aged 25, are wanted on outstanding arrest warrants. Pictures by NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate two men on outstanding warrants, as part of the Western Region's Operation Persistence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.