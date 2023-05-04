Police are appealing for public assistance to locate two men on outstanding warrants, as part of the Western Region's Operation Persistence.
Jacob Stanton, aged 25, is wanted by virtue of outstanding arrest warrants in relation to alleged property, breach of bail, domestic violence and weapon-related offences.
He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 170cm to 175cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Jacob Stanton is believed to frequent the Tamworth and Quirindi areas.
Thomas Merritt, aged 25, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant in relation to alleged affray and assault-related offences.
IN OTHER NEWS
He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 170cm to 180cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Thomas Merritt is believed to frequent the Dubbo and Gilgandra areas.
As police continue to conduct inquiries into the whereabouts of these two men, they are urging anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Operation Persistence is a region-wide operation across Western Region aimed at arresting individuals wanted by virtue of outstanding arrest warrants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.