Dubbo Regional Council announces new September date for DREAM festival

By Allison Hore
May 3 2023 - 3:00pm
Circus performers from Circus West at the launch of the 2023 DREAM festival. Picture by Allison Hore
Circus performers from Circus West at the launch of the 2023 DREAM festival. Picture by Allison Hore

Dubbo's DREAM festival will go ahead in September this year after a decision by council to move the event forward to make it easier for families to attend.

