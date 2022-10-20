Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo DREAM Lanterns parade cancelled

By Newsroom
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The lantern parade, a highlight of Dubbo's annual DREAM Festival, has been cancelled. Picture by Belinda Soole

Owing to continuous rainfall, Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) has announced the cancellation of the DREAM Lanterns event that was scheduled for this Saturday, October 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.