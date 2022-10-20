Owing to continuous rainfall, Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) has announced the cancellation of the DREAM Lanterns event that was scheduled for this Saturday, October 22.
It's partner event, Fong Lees Lane in Wellington, has also been cancelled and will not be held this Friday, October 21.
Council had earlier announced that the location for DREAM Lanterns event would be changed. However, they had no other alternative now due to weather forecasts and said it was unfortunate that such a "signature event" on the city's cultural calendar had to be cancelled.
"The decision to cancel the DREAM Lanterns has been made after careful consideration of many factors. These include the unpredictability of the weekend's weather; the safety of patrons; potential damage to iconic, signature lanterns; and the financial risk to market vendors due to low patronage or late cancellation," Manager of regional events at DRC, Kim Hague, said.
"Council has come to this decision in consultation with key stakeholders of the event including LightnUp and Taronga Western Plains Zoo; as well as sponsors, suppliers and vendors."
Mayor Mathew Dickerson also acknowledge the many months spent planning the parade and markets, which included a wet weather contingency plan. However, the additional factors such as unpredictability of weather, level of increased risk, increased traffic and impact on public safety, support the decision to cancel.
"Whilst the cancellation of the event is disappointing, the priority is the safety of patrons and ensuring that future parades are not placed in jeopardy due to the damage that could occur to iconic lanterns under the predicted weather events" Cr Dickerson said.
"Even though this signature event of DREAM Festival has been cancelled, Council's event team will consider potential opportunities for a mini lantern event later in the year; which will be communicated to community as well as school groups that have made lanterns."
The mayor looked back at last weekend when community members enjoyed other events like Zoocoustics and the Seafood Festival, as part of the "iconic" festival of lights.
The Sky Castle art installation, on the other hand, will remain in Macquarie Street until this Sunday, October 24. The mayor said more than 60,000 people had visited Sky Castle since it was first installed.
