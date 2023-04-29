Senator Bridget McKenzie visits the Inland Rail
Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Senator Bridget McKenzie joined me to view the progress which has been made on the Inland Rail at Narromine and Narrabri, and to discuss the dangers posed to this crucial project by Labor's indecision.
Any delays or slowing of this project negatively impacts the ability of councils, locals and landholders to make plans about their futures, causing renewed anxiety. During the Senator's visit we were able to discuss this with councils in Gilgandra, Narromine and Moree as well as other relevant issues for these communities.
Together we are calling on Minister Catherine King and Treasurer Jim Chalmers to restore more than $200 million in road funding for Inland Rail projects in the May budget, and to give confidence to the future of this project.
Anzac Day in Broken Hill
I joined in a wonderful day in Broken Hill to commemorate Anzac Day. A large number of locals and visitors turned up to pay tribute to the contribution the people of the City have made to many conflicts over the years. Special guest Lieutenant Commander Rhys Ryan, who grew up in Broken Hill, delivered a very powerful speech.
The contribution of rural and regional communities to our armed forces, including our Aboriginal servicemen and women, is significant, and it was wonderful to see many Anzac Day services across the Parkes electorate receive high levels of attendance.
Saluting Their Service Certificates of Appreciation
It was my privilege to present Saluting Their Service Certificates of Appreciation to veterans or their family members from the Parkes electorate recently in Moree at a morning tea held in their honour.
Frederick James Fairall served in the Middle East and New Guinea and was elevated to the rank of Sergeant. His younger brother Eric Nelson Fairall served in New Guinea and Indonesia. Their eldest brother William Stanley Fairall also enlisted, serving in the Middle East, New Guinea and Borneo and was elevated to the rank of Corporal. The Fairall brothers were represented by Glenda Bulmer of Moree who received certificates on their behalf.
David Poole also received a certificate for his service in the Royal Australian Army Medical Corps in Vietnam between 1970 and 1971. My thanks to all of these veterans for their service to our country.
The Certificate of Appreciation program is a national gesture of thanks for military service, issued as part of the Australian Government's Saluting Their Service Commemorations program. For more information and to apply: www.dva.gov.au/recognition/certificate-appreciation.
