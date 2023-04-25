Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Zoo Chat | Meet Taronga Western Plains zoo keeper Kaitlyn Doherty

By Jennifer Hoar
April 26 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taronga zoo keeper Kaitlyn Doherty next to a tortoise. Picture by Rick Stevens
Taronga zoo keeper Kaitlyn Doherty next to a tortoise. Picture by Rick Stevens

In a career that many could only dream of, Taronga Western Plains zoo keeper Kaitlyn Doherty is sharing her story about why she wanted to work with some the world's most unique animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.