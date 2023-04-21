For Claude Gordon, rejoining Dubbo CYMS this year was a "no-brainer".
Something of a nomadic western area player who's built quite the jersey collection, Gordon is now back home in Dubbo and helped the Fishies to a simply dominant 60-0 win over Bathurst Panthers in round one last weekend.
While being part of performances like that was something Gordon wanted, he also wanted to ensure he remained in the best place on and off the field and that helped draw him back to the green and white.
"I moved back to Dubbo, my kids are here, and I'm born and bred here so it's a bit hard to stay away," he said.
"It was just a no-brainer. I'm back here and obviously I've kicked the alcohol now and that was a driving force to go to CYMS.
"They don't have that much of a drinking culture there and they've all got the one goal and that's to win a comp.
"I want to be part of that."
Gordon looked as fit as he has in years during the round one win over Panthers while he earned plenty of praise from CYMS coach Shawn Townsend during pre-season.
Having spent time in the Newcastle system when he was younger, Gordon has bounced around Dubbo clubs CYMS, Macquarie and Westside during his bush footy career while he's also spent time with Group 10 clubs Orange CYMS, Cowra and Panthers.
But Townsend was impressed by how settled he was during pre-season, hailing his leadership and adding he seemed "in a good spot" in life in general.
After putting the work in during pre-season, Gordon said it was a good feeling to be back on the field last weekend.
"Once you're putting in that sort of work in pre-season, it always makes you excited," Gordon said.
"When you're there putting in the work week in, week out with the boys when it's hot and no-one wants to train, it's very exciting leading into the season.
"Touch wood, hopefully none of us pick any big injuries this year and we all get through healthy and the world is our oyster."
Much like when he signed on for the 2020 season, Gordon was also attracted by the chance to play alongside Alex Bonham.
The pair are close mates and line up together each year for the Goo-gars at Koori Knockout time.
With Bonham moving from the halves to hooker this season, a five-eighth was needed at CYMS so Gordon's potential switch was being talked about during last year's Knockout on the South Coast.
"After the knockout he asked what I was doing because I was moving back to Dubbo," Gordon said.
"He said 'come back and play with us because I want to play hooker' so that was all sweet.
"I caught up with (Dubbo CYMS president) Nick Sykes and that was all she wrote."
Bonham's moved to nine already looks a shrewd move for CYMS as he was outstanding in the round one win demolition of Panthers.
His ability to pick the right time to run played a big part in the win while he caught the defence napping at times with a number of short balls to hard-running forwards.
"His footy IQ, you could see last week how good he is," Gordon said.
"He constantly identified where they're weak and he got blokes like Jarryn (Powyer) and 'Burgo' (Chanse Burgess) one-on-one with blokes close to the line and if you've got blokes that big and strong going that hard close to the line they're hard to stop."
As much as the round one win was a clear statement from CYMS, it wasn't all joy for Gordon.
Having played for Panthers as recently as last season, Gordon still has a number of close mates at the Bathurst club.
"It was a bit disheartening," he said.
"I'm still close with the club and they've done a lot with me off the field and on the field.
"I sat back after the game and had a chat to a few of the boys there and it was a bit disheartening to see them come out and put in a performance like that.
"But I know what sort of club they are and hopefully they'll bounce back."
CYMS travels to Lithgow on Saturday for a round two meeting with a Workies Wolves side which lost to Wellington in round one.
Lithgow also forfeited the reserve grade match in round one but Gordon said his side will keep it simple and focus on getting the job done again.
"We can't get ahead of ourselves in this competition because you'll get brought back to earth pretty quick," he said.
"Lithgow at Lithgow are always strong and we've got to show up with the right attitude because, from previous experiences in Group 10, they jump on the back of any momentum."
Saturday's first grade match kicks off at 2.30pm at Tony Luchetti Sportsground.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
