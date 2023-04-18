Narromine's Farmer Andrew is one lady down after a shock exit rocked the farm on reality television series Farmer Wants a Wife on Monday, April 20.
After a rocky night at the country ball, Andrew, a crop and sheep farmer, was out on a date with creative consultant Jessie, while a storm was brewing back at the farm.
Realising the pressure of the situation, Nurse Lucie, 36 from Victoria, decided Narromine wasn't the place for her.
"I need to put myself first and this is not the environment for me," she wrote in a heartfelt letter to say goodbye to Farmer Andrew.
"Although I'm disappointed that we never got the opportunity to explore what could have been, I think you're a great match, and I really think you could find your happy ending."
Returning to find one less lady on his farm, Andrew did not send anyone home in Monday night's farm farewell.
The ladies who remain at the farm, vying to win Farmer Andrew's heart, are:
Each of the other farmers sent home a lady: Farmer Brad, 32 from Cootamundra, NSW, sent home Christina; Farmer David, 29, from Pozieres, Queensland, sent home Elle; Farmer Brenton, 26, from Darriam, Victoria, sent home Breanne; and Farmer Matt, 23, from Bookham, NSW, sent home Alice.
Previous seasons of the reality dating show have resulted in nine marriages and 25 children. The central west hopes Andrew will be next.
Farmer Wants a Wife returns at 7.30pm on Tuesday, April 18, on Channel 7 and 7plus. The ladies will go head-to-head, pitching blind dates to their farmers for the chance to secure a solo date.
