Narromine's Farmer Andrew shocked after surprise exit on Farmer Wants a Wife

By Newsroom
Updated April 18 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 10:17am
Farmer Andrew with Jessie (left) and (right) Lucie who has left the Narromine farm. Pictures supplied
Narromine's Farmer Andrew is one lady down after a shock exit rocked the farm on reality television series Farmer Wants a Wife on Monday, April 20.

