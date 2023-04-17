From live music to archery to giant inflatable sumo suits - organisers are expecting a big turn out for a day of even bigger fun when Dubbo Youth Week kicks off for 2023.
"It's going to be a very, very good day out," Charmaine Mara, youth development officer at the Dubbo Regional Council told the Daily Liberal.
The free event - which will be held at Victoria Park on Wednesday, April 19 - is part of NSW Youth Week, an annual week-long celebration held in early April that is organised by young people, for young people in communities across the state.
As well as plenty of fun activities and entertainment - including free haircuts, a bucking bull, bungee run, archery tag, sumo suits, a photo booth, and oz tag - Dubbo Youth Week will be a chance for young people of all ages to learn about some of the services available in the area.
"Youth week is an opportunity for any kid of any age to share ideas, attend live events and have their voice heard on issues of concern to them," said Ms Mara.
"It's basically just everyone getting together, having a good time, having fun and celebrating contribution to the community."
MCing on the day will be Jordan Ross, a member of the Dubbo youth council. She said she hopes the event will inspire young people to engage with local government and get involved in the community.
"I think events like this are really important to get the word out that there is a youth council and see if anyone would like to join it so they can have their voice heard," she said.
Uniting, Headspace, Mission Australia, Orana Support Service and Housing Plus will be among the organisations sharing information about their services and hosting activities on the day. Service NSW will also be on hand to help youth transitioning into adulthood get on top of paperwork and keep their details up to date.
Taylor Ryan, community engagement and community support officer for Headspace in Dubbo, said he hopes there will be a good turn out on the day and that attendees will make use of the services on offer.
"We want to get as many young people and families engaged as we can to see what our services do and how we can support them on their mental health journeys and their journeys through growing up," he said.
Wednesday also marks Youth Homelessness Matters Day, a national day to increase understanding about youth homelessness and what can be done to support young people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
"I think events like this are extremely important - it's always good to raise awareness and talk about serious topics like homelessness with our youth but also to celebrate and have a bit of fun and let loose, and to let our youth know that there are services out there to support them," Lisha Cavanagh, program officer at Uniting Doorways for Youth Dubbo, said.
Dubbo Youth Week will run from 11am to 2pm at No 3 Oval in Victoria Park. For more information visit the NSW Youth Week website.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
