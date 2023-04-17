Daily Liberal
Dubbo Youth Week 2023 organisers promise massive fun at free family event

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated April 17 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Dubbo Youth Week 2023 organisers with local youth at the Victoria Park skate park. Picture by Belinda Soole
From live music to archery to giant inflatable sumo suits - organisers are expecting a big turn out for a day of even bigger fun when Dubbo Youth Week kicks off for 2023.

