Dubbo carer applauds Dementia Australia funding for research tackling higher rural dementia rates

By Sarah Falson
April 18 2023 - 5:00am
Bruce McDermaid (right) is calling for more support in the Dubbo community to help people with dementia, including his brother, Russell McDermaid (left), who was diagnosed with early-onset dementia five years ago. Picture supplied
People in regional and rural areas like Dubbo are three to five times more likely to develop dementia than their city-dwelling counterparts according to Dementia Australia, and new research will look into ways to counteract this trend.

