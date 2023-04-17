Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Teenage girl arrested at Dubbo fronts Orange Children's Court following year-long crime spree

By Court Reporter
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A teenage girl has appeared in Orange Children's Court following a year of crimes that started when she had no criminal record. File picture
A teenage girl has appeared in Orange Children's Court following a year of crimes that started when she had no criminal record. File picture

A teenage girl has been told she's lucky to be alive after hitting road spikes and flipping a stolen car during a police pursuit that reached speeds of 200km/h.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.