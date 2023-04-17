Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Kirsty Bourchier's KB Bags and Gifts flourishes on Spend With Us bush buys online marketplace

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 17 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirsty Bourchier's business, KB Handbags and Gifts, has turned from a side project into a full-time job in 10 years. Picture by Claudia Bakac (left) and supplied
Kirsty Bourchier's business, KB Handbags and Gifts, has turned from a side project into a full-time job in 10 years. Picture by Claudia Bakac (left) and supplied

Kirsty Bourchier is living the dream. Ten years ago, the Dubbo mum was working as a receptionist and now she has turned her side hustle - an online womens' clothing accessories business - into a living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.