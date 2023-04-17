Dubbo Regional Council will take the recommendation that the Chief Executive Officer negotiate a commercial lease of a council building with the Macquarie Conservatorium for maximum period of five years, to the April ordinary meeting.
The council will also recommend they offer an interest free loan for the purpose of a fit out for any building to the Macquarie Conservatorium [The Con] to be repayable over a five-year period equal annual repayments to the maximum loan value of $500,000.
DRC mayor Mathew Dickerson, who created the motion, said he thought The Con was an incredibly important asset to the community.
"By having that particular ability to have the CEO to enter into commercial negotiations for a maximum of five years, it means if they need a six-month, a year, or shorter time frame, the CEO can negotiate those at commercial rates," Cr Dickerson said.
"It gives them the option to get them out of the trouble they might be in now in the short-term."
Cr Dickerson said after looking at The Con's financials and seeing they had over $1 million in the bank, they should have the ability to pay a commercial rate.
"By giving them a loan of $500,000 interest free, if they do find somewhere more permanent or less permanent they've got the ability to use the community's money to help fit out that and repay that loan," he said.
"We are helping them get out of trouble in the short term, they might find somewhere long term and that money can be used either way.
"Once they've got that home they've got the ability to apply for some more grants."
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said he would like to look at offering subsidised rent if The Con were to rent out a council owned building.
"If the interest free loan is not attractive to The Con because they don't need it or can get grant money instead, should we be look at offering some reduction in that commercial rent value if it's a council property?" he asked.
A meeting is set to be held with the key stakeholders of The Con within the next two weeks, something Cr Josh Black says could change the outcome of the resolution.
"What comes up could be slightly different to this but it will be interesting to talk with them about where they are with the potential resolution," he said.
"I personally don't see a problem with giving subsidised rent to something where so many people are involved and jobs are created, it wouldn't be forever, it would only be for a period of time.
"I look forward to the conversations with The Con, and wouldn't be surprised if we arrived somewhere different after talking to them."
Councillor Matthew Wright pointed out the precedent other regional council's had when supporting their music conservatorium.
"The report shows that other regional centres support the subsidised rent, or help with a premises or financial contribution," he said.
"My concern with the current motion is that there is a five-year term, which is a significant investment into a building to be utilised and then we might have to go through the same process in five years where they need to look for another property."
Cr Wright said he would like to hear from the community about their thoughts around the resolution because it was their money being spent.
"Are they happy to support The Con?" he asked.
After hearing the other councillor's responses to his motion, the mayor said in his right of reply they should keep in mind subsidised rent would mean taking money from the community and not using it on other assets such as repairing roads.
"This is an organisation [The Con] that also receives almost $500,000 from the state government each year, they get a significant hand out from a government body, for us to add to that seems like an unfair for the community overall," he said.
"I think this resolution will help them but not disadvantage the rest of the community."
All councillors except Josh Black and Jessica Gough voted for the motion.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
