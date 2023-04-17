Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council helps Macquarie Conservatorium of Music with new offer

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated April 18 2023 - 9:28am, first published 4:30am
Students Brodie Walker, Noah Woldhuis, Mable and Albert Ridding with Nethuli Pathirana and Levi Woldhuis. Picture by Belinda Soole
Students Brodie Walker, Noah Woldhuis, Mable and Albert Ridding with Nethuli Pathirana and Levi Woldhuis. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo Regional Council will take the recommendation that the Chief Executive Officer negotiate a commercial lease of a council building with the Macquarie Conservatorium for maximum period of five years, to the April ordinary meeting.

Local News

