Angus McDonald has been named the Central West women's coach

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated April 4 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:30pm
Angus McDonald (inset) will coach the Central West Thomson Cup side in 2023. Picture by NSW Country Rugby Union
He's helped lead the Dubbo Roolettes to a Ferguson Cup title but now, Angus McDonald will be tasked to trying to help Central West women win a fourth straight NSW Country Rugby Union Championship.

