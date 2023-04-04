Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

The 2023 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League will be a nine-team competition

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobar Roosters and Gilgandra Panthers will have to wait until July to face off for the first time since the 2022 Castlereagh League final. Picture by Peter Sherwood Photography
Cobar Roosters and Gilgandra Panthers will have to wait until July to face off for the first time since the 2022 Castlereagh League final. Picture by Peter Sherwood Photography

The 2023 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League draw has finalised just weeks out from the opening match of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.