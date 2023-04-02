Plans for the 2023 Castlereagh League season have been thrown into disarray following the withdrawal of the Trangie Rams.
After announcing last month the club wouldn't be able to field a league tag team in 2023, the Rams have now confirmed they won't be fielding any sides this season.
It comes as a huge blow for the club and community after there was real excitement around the Rams late last year and into 2023.
Following years of struggle - Trangie failed to finish the 2022 Castlereagh League season due to a lack of players and volunteers - president Luke Phillips led a huge amount of change and reverted the name of the club from the Magpies back to the Rams.
With a new name and new colours, the hope was it could spark new interest in the town ahead of the 2023 season.
Coaches were named and pre-season began but their withdrawal just weeks out from the new season is causing a major headache for Castlereagh officials.
Castlereagh secretary Bryson Luff explained it is not simply a matter of changing the draw to give whoever was down to play the Rams a bye.
"As per the wishes of the clubs we had a 14-round draw in place for our ten clubs," he said.
"The clubs were randomly drawn into two pools of five, with each club playing the other clubs in their same pool twice, and the clubs from the other pool once!.
"Now, with the withdrawal of the Rams, we have a situation that the clubs drawn in the same pool as Trangie will get two byes throughout the year, whilst the clubs in the other pool will only get one bye each.
"This is hardly an ideal or equitable situation."
The Castlereagh board of directors will hold an emergency meeting on Monday night to see if anything can be done about the draw.
"At the moment it is all up in the air as far as our draw is concerned with time rapidly running out to come up with a solution with our annual knockout taking place on April 15," Luff added.
The loss of Trangie comes after Coonabarabran announced it wouldn't field a league tag side in 2023 but, in positive news for the Unicorns, the club will have a first grade side return to competition this year.
