Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Macquarie Raiders defeated Orange Hawks in a trial clash on Sunday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated April 3 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The battle for a spot in Alex Ronayne and Jack Kavanagh's Macquarie Raiders side for round one is well and truely on after an impressive trial win against Orange Hawks on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.