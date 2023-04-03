Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Club Dubbo will host their annual $10,000 Easter Bowls Carnival

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated April 3 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Wilkinson, Anthony Brown, Wayne Middleton, Barry Wilkinson with Cooper and Gavin Dart. Picture by Belinda Soole
Tim Wilkinson, Anthony Brown, Wayne Middleton, Barry Wilkinson with Cooper and Gavin Dart. Picture by Belinda Soole

Club Dubbo is gearing up to host their annual Easter Carnival, with $10,000 in prizemoney on offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.