Club Dubbo is gearing up to host their annual Easter Carnival, with $10,000 in prizemoney on offer.
For more than the last 30 years, Club Dubbo has hosted the two-day carnival which has welcomed bowlers from across the country and this year will be no different.
Club Dubbo's bowls manager Anthony Brown believes the event will have at least 80 bowlers taking part.
"It should be a big weekend for the club," he said.
"There is a lot of talent and a few out-of-towners."
Both men and women bowlers will be in attendance for the pairs event, with competitors coming from Victoria, Port Macquarie, Kempsey and Newcastle while the Central West will also be represented.
Each day $5000 in prizemoney will be up for grabs with the winning team for the day taking home $2000 with cash going to the teams all the way down to eighth.
Having a two-day event with a strong prize on offer, Brown is confident the visiting bowlers will also take the chance to explore Dubbo this Easter long weekend.
"It only runs for two days then on Sunday and Monday they can do what they want around town," he said.
Richard Latta (Kempsey), Tailor Appleby (Kurri Kurri) and Aaron Serve (Cabramatta) will all be bowlers to watch, as the trio each play top grade pennants for their clubs.
"It should be a pretty fierce competition," Brown said.
"It will just come down to luck of the draw, who gets the right draw."
While their will be a host of visitors, the home club will be represented by junior star Cooper Dart who will pair up with Brendan Roberts.
Dubbo City Bowling Club's Richard Clarke has found a strong partner in Sade Dunner from Forster who is in his pair, with the latter taking out the Saturday event last year.
"We've got a few serious bowlers coming from Cabramatta and St John's Park," he said.
"They've played against some of the top bowlers of all time."
All of the action will start at 9am on both days with the finals to be played at approximately 5pm.
On Friday, pairs will play four matches before the finals which will consist of four teams to eventually decide a winner.
The following day will be much of the same, with three round-robin matches to take place.
