Mick O'Neill may have only been part of Dubbo Basketball for one season but the under 18s coach believes the organisation is the best in the Western Junior League.
The O'Neill-coached Rams under 18s boys White side finished the Western Junior League (WJL) regular season over the weekend with three matches at Orange.
Heading into the weekend in equal first with Lithgow Lazers, it was the latter who got the win in their meeting with the final score of 85-78.
But for O'Neill, he believes the group had the game right in the balance before just slipping away late.
"They did indeed," he said.
"They dropped one game from the three. They could have won but it slipped away.
"That's basketball, it's the ebbs and flows of the game."
This year, the Rams have entered two under 18s sides with O'Neill's squad finishing second on the ladder while the Blue team finished eighth.
"It's been good," O'Neill said of the two teams.
"It's good for basketball, I'll give Dubbo Basketball some credit because they are doing a great job.
"I come from Gilgandra, I coached there last year and this is my first year with Dubbo which has been very enjoyable.
"They are a great club with plenty of support, the kids are very good and very respectful. It's a really well run organisation I think."
Seven of Dubbo's WJL teams have qualified for the finals which will be played at Griffith in May with only the under 16s girls division not having a Rams squad.
With his side the oldest team in the finals for Dubbo, O'Neill admitted he has enjoyed being part of the organisation he often watched from afar.
"They were very successful last year as a club," he said.
"Again this year you'd probably have to say they have been the most successful, every team has made the finals from what I understand.
"The under 16s girl's side are in the premier league which is a massive feat, they play again all the best teams in the state and have done Dubbo very proud.
"It's a credit to the club."
Having lost just one game during the season, O'Neill said he will spend the next few weeks getting his team prepared for a massive finals campaign, with an eye on taking out the title.
"We are just going to prepare and try to get ourselves in a position to take the tournament out," he said.
"I won it last year with a top age under 16s side at Gilgandra, I can't see why we can't do it now with Dubbo and take it out this year.
"We've got a very talented group of kids who are quite dedicated to the game.
"It's solely up to them, we'll give them all the tools over the next few weeks to improve their game and make sure we don't let Lithgow beat us again because we've got them first up in the finals."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
