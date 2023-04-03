Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

'Buzz in the air' at OEC Community Garden as autumn offers new vegetables

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OEC Community Garden Dubbo president Belinda Edmondson (right) with member Ros Williams, tending some new autumn vegetables. Picture by Belinda Soole
OEC Community Garden Dubbo president Belinda Edmondson (right) with member Ros Williams, tending some new autumn vegetables. Picture by Belinda Soole

A new member - a chef - joined the community garden on Macquarie Street in Dubbo recently and, after a fruitful day digging in the earth, he cooked the volunteers a roast chicken and vegetable dinner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.