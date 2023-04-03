Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council

Dubbo Regional Council to help the Macquarie Conservatorium find a new home

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated April 3 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said the Macquarie Conservatorium was a vital resource for Dubbo. Picture Amy McIntyre
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said the Macquarie Conservatorium was a vital resource for Dubbo. Picture Amy McIntyre

To help music and culture thrive in the region, Dubbo Regional Council will investigate ways they can support the Macquarie Conservatorium of Music [The Con] to find a new home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.