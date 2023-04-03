Getting into Easter mode early on, spending time with man's best friend, admiring classic cars, and a whole lot more.
It was another busy weekend in the Dubbo region and Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole was out to capture these moments.
On Saturday, she was at the farmers markets and an Orana Equestrian Club event at the showground.
During a busy Sunday there were stops at the regular cars and coffee catch-up at Victoria Park and the Paws in the Park Easter Event and Market at Macquarie Lions Park before rounding out the weekend with time at the Macquarie Bowling Club for the Easter Family Fun Day.
