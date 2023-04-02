Daily Liberal
Jacob Gillespie to serve jail term in the community for aggravated breaking and entering

By Court Reporter
Updated April 3 2023 - 8:34am, first published 4:00am
File picture
A man who broke into a house to steal a washing machine has been handed a prison term, but it will be served in the community.

