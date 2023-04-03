Reflecting on "just how good the businesses are" in Dubbo was an integral part of the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce golf fundraising day on Friday, March 31.
"It was a great day, supported by such a variety of businesses. Everyone was happy to be out networking, enjoying a drink and supporting a great cause," Dubbo Chamber of Commerce executive officer, Brittany Sultana, told the Daily Liberal.
The event is a major fundraising opportunity for businesses to give back in Dubbo, and this year, a huge $2,591.95 was raised for the Tie Dye Project - which is the largest amount raised at a Chamber golf day.
Ms Sultana said one of the highlights of the day was listening to the charity's "incredibly inspiring Molly Croft", a Dubbo cancer survivor.
The Tie Dye Project was created by Australian Diamond Amy Parmenter in 2017 after her mother died of cancer. Ms Parmenter then teamed-up with Ms Croft in 2019 after meeting her at the Westmead Children's Telethon when the then 12-year-old tie-dye enthusiast, was undergoing treatment for an aggressive cancer, Osteosarcoma.
The golf day sold out well ahead of time, and 90 people were in attendance.
The winners of the day were Dubbo Regional Council in first place, MoneyQuest Dubbo taking away second place, and Strathbrook Regional Services taking third place.
When asked how important it was for businesses to come out and socialise to get away from the day-to-day stress of work, Ms Sultana said it was "incredibly important".
"It gives businesses the opportunity to take their staff out for the day, network with other businesses they may not usually and a good time to reflect on just how good the businesses in Dubbo are," Ms Sultana said.
"Also listening to people's stories like Molly's, it really gives you a reminder that there is always someone else out there doing it tougher than you and you really re-access what stresses you and how lucky you are."
Ms Sultana's message for the community was: "Keep supporting the events, it's such a great opportunity to meet like-minded business people and learn so much in the process, also book early to avoid missing out!"
The next events on the Chamber calendar include a May breakfast and women in business event, and a series of webinars with Workforce Australia.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
