The Exchange Group is delivering on its long term strategy of growing to do more good for our business community with the acquisition of 116 - 120 Macquarie Street, Dubbo.
'The Governor' is the second heritage building The Exchange has acquired in the main street of the city, providing premium office suites for businesses operating in the region, giving them the best chance of commercial success alongside a supportive community.
Operated by The Exchange, The Governor is Dubbo's 'Gentleman of the Rotunda', protecting business owners and their employees as they take the next step: to grow, to expand, to think and more importantly to be seen.
'The Governor' provides six office suites suitable for teams of two or more, on the first and second floors while the ground floor offers four retail shops - one which could become a short-term pop-up store for businesses seeking main street exposure.
Tenants of 'The Governor' will receive free use of the meeting rooms at The Exchange Clock Tower - just 200 metres down Macquarie Street.
Over time, the office suites will be renovated to a high standard similar to The Exchange, with the first suite undergoing renovation in April 2023.
'The Governor' is an important icon of Dubbo, it is State Heritage listed with a rich history dating back to 1884 when it was built by John Moffat for The Australian Joint Stock Bank.
The building was acquired by the Australian Bank of Commerce in 1892 and sold again after incorporation of the bank in 1931.
The site was constructed with sandstone quarried from the banks for the Macquarie River and was for many years the tallest building in Dubbo. Since then, the building has undergone a number of remodels, remaining a major landmark in Dubbo's main street.
"The Exchange Group is thrilled about our latest acquisition, and the Dubbo community can expect a significant rejuvenation of the building and office suites, in addition to activation of the location over the next three years," Jillian Killby, The Exchange Group's CEO and Founder said.
"We are extremely proud to have achieved this next step in our journey, providing first class quality, architecturally designed work spaces and a community of like minded regional people.
"We are delivering on our mission to support regional businesses as they connect, grow and succeed."
Ms Killby said she felt compelled to purchase the building as Dubbo has so few of these gentle giants remaining.
"They will outlive all of us, if we look after them. 'The Governor' is a real icon of Dubbo, and while it has been overlooked for the past two years as it stood for sale, it is an important property that we promise to protect and celebrate through great tenants and respectful restoration."
If you have been searching for space to grow, 'The Governor' currently has one office suite and one retail shop available.
The highly sought after main-street location and close proximity to 24 hour parking, groceries, great coffee and retail ensure it's the perfect package for booming businesses.
