Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health

Tradies Breakfast in honour of Perry Meredith to be held at Dubbo's Ingenia Gardens

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
April 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Meredith and Pip Downey of Ingenia Gardens have helped make the Tradies Breakfast an important event on the calendar for many people. Picture by Tom Barber
Mark Meredith and Pip Downey of Ingenia Gardens have helped make the Tradies Breakfast an important event on the calendar for many people. Picture by Tom Barber

The annual Tradies Breakfast in honour of Perry Meredith has become an important event on the calendar for so many.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.