Research leads to calls for the government to help farmers with their mental health

March 31 2023 - 5:00am
Michael Hampson, Norco Chief Executive Officer and farmer Paul Weir. Picture supplied
Michael Hampson, Norco Chief Executive Officer and farmer Paul Weir. Picture supplied

New research shines a light on Australian farmer mental health with saddening statistics, sparking calls for government support and industry-wide collaboration to create farmer-to-farmer support networks across the country.

