Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

NSW premier Chris Minns visit site of mass fish kill at Menindee

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated March 30 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Chris Minns announced an inquiry into the fish kill on a visit to the town of Menindee. (Samara Anderson/AAP PHOTOS)
NSW Premier Chris Minns announced an inquiry into the fish kill on a visit to the town of Menindee. (Samara Anderson/AAP PHOTOS)

In one of his first acts as NSW premier, Chris Minns has surveyed the impact of a mass fish kill in the state's northwest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.