Dubbo Regional Council may have adopted the Macquarie River masterplan, but Dubbo Environment Group doesn't believe the community was listened to in the consultation process.
Dubbo Environment Group president, Margaret McDonald, spoke at the ordinary meeting of council on March 23 where she acknowledged the time and work done to complete the consultation process but asked why it was so rushed.
"There were no sealed roads discussed in the workshops by SALA4d for Regand Park and there was never an amphitheatre located on Regand Park in any of the draft plans, so the consultation has not been one of integrity," she said.
"The Regand Park plan has now become so crowded with recreational and tourist facilities with cars driving through, that any notion of it being a quiet spot for environmental regeneration and peaceful refuge for nature and people ambience is completely lost."
Ms McDonald said the environment group felt like "sheep in my father's yards where the fat lambs were drafted to market".
"In the Regand Park report, it is stated that the wetland will be professionally designed, 'allowing for wildlife refuges' but there will be no wildlife where there are sealed roads with carloads of tourists and hoons out for a drive," she said.
The worlds most authoritative body on climate change, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, has issued its final warning for the 2020s: aim higher, act faster, or risk losing it all.
Dubbo Regional Council has a target to reach net zero emissions by 2040. This includes plans for an electric vehicle fleet and renewable energy for the city.
"We think that all possible ways to draw down emissions should be considered, however. Returning our public floodplain to regenerated vegetation is such an opportunity," she said.
"It will also address the dismal state of the environment by fostering diversity, nurturing the river, and mitigating the consequences of future flood events."
Ms McDonald said the "right" thing to do for the river is to treat the floodplain as a valuable environmental asset and not as a readily available, convenient spot.
"It's not a spot for council to place their community facilities - their sporting fields, boardwalks, amenities, car parks and sealed roads," she said.
"As our First Nations people will tell you, 'If you look after the land, the land will look after you'."
To make the area more inclusive the council made the choice to include sealed roads at Regand Park, as part of its Disability Inclusion Action Plan.
Ms McDonald felt this wasn't fair that a "quiet refuge" had to be sacrificed when there are no disability toilets at Wahroonga Park, Sandy Beach, Lions Park West Dubbo, The John and Nita McGrath fields, Wise Park Geurie and Centenary Park Wongarbon.
Ms McDonald said previous councils' had done the wrong thing by the land and it was a cost the ratepayers had to bear to correct the errors.
"Future generations of Dubbo residents have to live with errors made by this council," she said.
"We would like the legacy of Dubbo Regional Council to be, that on our river precincts, they did do the right thing in 2023."
